OrTre Smith to enter transfer portal

The Low-Country native and former four-star recruit finishes his career at Carolina with 435 receiving yards.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the Gamecocks veteran wide receivers has played his last game in Garnet and Black.

OrTre Smith has entered the transfer portal and intends to leave the program.

A four star recruit out of Wando High School, Smith came to Carolina in 2017 and had 30 catches in his freshman season.

After struggling with injuries in 2018 and 2019, Smith opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

He returned this season but only had one catch through five games.

The Redshirt senior has one more year of eligibility.