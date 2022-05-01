Authorities warn community of bear roaming South Carolina town

Laurens Police say they're hoping the bear will return to its habitat soon - without human intervention.

LAURENS, S.C. — A bear sighting appears to be bringing some excitement to an otherwise calm evening in one South Carolina town.

Laurens Police alerted residents of a black bear that appears to be moving through town - and right now they're following state advice of letting it be on its way.

"The only way that DNR [Department of Natural Resources] will intervene is in the event that the bear becomes hostile, at which time they will move in to attempt to subdue and relocate the animal," the department said.

In the meantime, they're asking residents not to approach, feed or otherwise contact the bear - and definitely don't try to capture it. In the age of the photo-op, they're also asking residents not to go into neighborhoods where the bear may be to take a photo - or a selfie.

"Remember, this is a wild animal and should be considered extremely dangerous if approached," the department said.