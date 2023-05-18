City of Columbia approves $1.8 million for improvements at Owens Field Park

Money would go to improvements on athletic fields and amenities in Rosewood neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has approved $1.8 million in funding for improvements and upgrades for Owens Field Park, in the Rosewood neighborhood.

Columbia Parks and Recreation will use the money to renovate the park's soccer fields and amenities and the work will take place in two phases. Phase 1 will be immediate improvements scheduled for completion before the 2023 fall soccer season begins; phase two will include long term plans to ensure the park's continued vitality.

The public will have a chance to meet this summer with District 3 Councilman Will Brennan and representatives from Parks and Recreation to view schematic designs, project details, and timelines.