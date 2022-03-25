Columbia Fireflies looking for bat boys and girls for 2022 season

The part-time position great for those who love the game and want to be part of the team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Love baseball? Are you at least 14 years of age? Free sometime over the spring and summer? If the answer is yes to these questions, then the Columbia Fireflies might have the perfect part-time job for you.

The city's minor league baseball team is seeking bat boys and girls for the 2022 season.

It's a chance to see how the game is played firsthand while working directly with home and visiting clubhouse managers. Bat boys and girls not only are responsible for retrieving bats and baseballs during the game but help stock dugouts and bullpens with supplies players and coaches need for each game.

A more complete job description is attached below, or go to MiLB.com/columbia for more details. Interested applicants should email Jonathan Mercier at firefliesbatboys@gmail.com.

The Fireflies Fan Fest is Sunday, March 27, and Opening Day is Friday, April 8.