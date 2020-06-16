On Thursday, the front entrance, parking lot, picnic shelter and front-country trails will reopen.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Congaree National Park, located in lower Richland County, is known for its scenic trails and wildlife habitats.

Closed in April due to COVID-19, it’s slowly reopening.

At the end of May, the park opened its back-country section to day-time visitors. Now they’re reopening the front-country this Thursday.

Gregg Cunningham with visitor services says the front entrance, parking lot and picnic shelter will be open.

The trails are opening too.

“Basically, visitors will have access to all the trails. The one exception will be the board walk. But other than that, they’ll be able to explore some of the popular trails like Weston Lake Loop Trail, Oak Ridge Trail, River Trail, as well as the Cedar Creek Canoe Trail.”

Cunningham says on top of hiking, explorers can, “fish, have picnics, canoe, kayak, and go back-country camping.”

The visitor center is staying closed, but explorers can still get help from staff starting Thursday.

“We’ll be present as well just to practice what we’re asking others to do. So, you’ll see us with our masks and keeping our distance. But we’ll be there to offer information to folks and help them plan their trip.”

The park wants to remind visitors to practice social distancing.

“Saturdays and Sundays tend to be very busy. So, if you want to visit the park, consider coming during the week. Also, if a certain area of the park is more crowded, we’ll recommend that folks go explore some of the other sides of the park.”

And Cunningham says don’t forget to come prepared. “If you’re coming out to the park, we have limited services so bring water, bring food, bug repellent, all the fun stuff you need during the summer time in the woods.”