Congaree National Park to conduct controlled burn in late February

Park rangers to conduct burn over 450 acres near South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing in Gadsden

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — People living and working in the southern Richland County, near Gadsden, may experience some hazy conditions in the upcoming weeks.

Weather permitting, rangers from Congaree National Park, along with staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park, and the SC Forestry Commission will be taking part in a controlled burn during the last two weeks of February and the first week of March.

The burn will cover approximately 450 acres near South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing, in Red Bluff and Dawson's Units, and is part of the park's fire management plan to reduce fuel for wildfires and restore natural habitats.

During the burn, fishing access to Cedar Creek from South Cedar Creek Road will be closed, including the Dawson's Cabin access point.