Crews fighting 125-acre forest fire in SC Upstate

Callus Mountain Fire is in Sumter National Forest, near Mountain Rest in Oconee County

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews at Sumter National Forest are getting a wildfire under control inside the national forest that has grown to approximately 125 acres near Callus Mountain in Oconee County.

Crews from the US Forest Service, SC Forestry Commission and local fire districts responded to the Callus Mountain Fire Wednesday afternoon and have been monitoring the fire overnight. The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time and only one structure is threatened.

The public is asked to avoid the area along Hwy 28 around 2.5 miles northwest of Mountain Rest, SC, and 3.5 miles from the Georgia state line at Russell Bridge. Motorists in the area should reduce speed for emergency personnel and vehicles in the area.