City of Columbia announces opening day for outdoor swimming pools, splash pads

Columbia announces dates, fees for 2023 swim season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's getting hotter outside, and summer is just around the corner. Time to hit the pool!

The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department has announced the opening date, schedule and fees for outdoor pools and splashpads/spray pools for the 2023 season.

Both of the city's outdoor swimming pools -- at Maxcy Gregg and Greenview -- will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on opening day, Saturday, May 27; and from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. The pools will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 29, on Memorial Day.

After Memorial Day, the regular hours at both pools will be 1-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 2-6 p.m. Sunday.

Maxcy Gregg Pool, at 1655 Park Circle, will close for maintenance on Fridays; Greenview Pool, at 6700 David St., will close for maintenance on Mondays.

Fees for both pools will be:

$3/visit for ages 12 and under; $4/visit for ages 13 and over

individual season passes are $80 for ages 12 and under, $120 for ages 13 and over

group passes (church, civic, and camps) are $100 for children, $140 for adults

In addition to being open on Memorial Day, the pools will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day (Sept. 4). Both pools will close for the season after Labor Day.

SPLASH & SPRAY PADS

Spray pools are free and open to the public. Their hours are 10 a.m. to noon and 4-6 p.m. weekdays and are closed on Saturdays and Sundays unless noted. Spray pads are located at:

Edisto Discovery Park – 1914 Wiley St.

Emily Douglas Park – 2500 Wheat St.

Heathwood Park – 800 Abelia Rd.

Lorick Park – 1600 Lorick Ave. (open Saturdays)

Melrose Park – 1500 Fairview Rd.

Pinehurst Park – 2300 Pinehurst Rd. (open Satudays)

Sims Park – 3500 Duncan St.

Anna’s Park – 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.

The following spray pools will be available upon request. Call the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100 on Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to request the spray pools for a weekday or weekend event.

Mays Park – 4100 Trenholm Rd.

Pacific Park – 200 Wayne St.

The splash pad at Drew Park, 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate noon-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday

The spray pads at the following locations are user-operated and available during the operating hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.

Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St.