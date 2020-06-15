COLUMBIA, S.C. — Need to get out of the house during the month of July? Consider signing up for all or part of a planned hike along South Carolina's Palmetto Trail from the mountains to the coast beginning July 1.

Tom Mulliken, a former US Army officer and Master Fitness Trainer, will lead a group from the mountains in Oconee County to the Charleston Aquarium. En route, the expedition will explore the seven geographic wonders on South Carolina:

Chattooga River , where the movie "Deliverance" was filmed, was named a National Wild and Scenic River in May 1974 and is known for world class whitewater rafting. (July 2)

Along the way, there will be fireside chats covering conservation, preservation and history.

July 3: Table Rock Lodge, Pickens, Natural water movement

Learn more about the trip, see the full itinerary, and how you can join in -- on the trail or virtually -- by going to southcarolina7.com