COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters that the deadline to apply for the 2020 Alligator Hunting Season lottery is 5 p.m. Monday, June 16.

Those wishing to hunt alligators in South Carolina must be licensed and enter the lottery for a chance to bag a gator during the public hunting season that starts Sept. 12 and runs through Oct. 10.

In South Carolina, lottery winners will be assigned one of four hunting districts -- hunters can state preferences:

Zone 1: Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper

Zone 2: Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester; all of Lake Moultrie

Zone 3: Calhoun, Clarendon, Kershaw, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter; all of Lake Marion, down to the Diversion Canal

Zone 4: Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Williamburg

There is a non-refundable $10 fee to enter the lottery and, if selected, a $100 alligator hunting permit fee. Hunters will be notified beginning in July of their selection status.

Hunters will be able to hunt only in their assigned zone, only one alligator per license and the alligator must be at least four foot long.

Other information about the hunt and lottery can be found at SCDNR's website at dnr.sc.gov