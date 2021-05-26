Lake Murray beach to open with limited capacity June 7

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The wait is almost over! Dominion Energy announced it will reopen the Lake Murray recreation area to the public -- with limited capacity.
A popular spot for sunning and swimming, the Park Site 1 on the south side of the Lake Murray Dam will reopen Monday, June 7, and remain open until Labor Day, September 6, 2021.
Capacity at the park will be monitored and limited to 100 vehicles at a time. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol will assist with traffic outside the park gate and visitors arriving after the 100-vehicle limit will be turned away.
Parking fees will be $5 per vehicle, season passes are available for $50 per vehicle.
“We know how much people love the lake, and we are pleased to now make the lake more accessible while still following guidance from the CDC and other health experts,” said Iris Griffin, Dominion Energy South Carolina Vice President of Power Generation.