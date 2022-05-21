M1.9 earthquake recorded near Elgin on Saturday

The quake was early Saturday morning continuing a procession of rumbles that began on Dec. 27.

ELGIN, S.C. — Now five months into the new year and a scattering of earthquakes in the Kershaw County area shows no signs of stopping.

The latest earthquake was reported around 6:18 a.m. near Elgin. Maps provided by the U.S. Geological Survey show that the magnitude 1.9 earthquake was centered off of Kennedy Road near Kirkland Road - both of which are just east of Fort Jackson Road.

Quakes below magnitude 2.5 are hard for most people to feel. However, 20 people in the area have reported noticing the shake in their area.

The area's rumblings began on Dec. 27 with a fairly noticeable magnitude of 3.3. Since then, numerous earthquakes have occurred including nine in the last month - of which one was another magnitude 3.3.