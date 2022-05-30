Memorial Day is also Free Fishing Day in South Carolina!

Anyone can go freshwater fishing on Memorial Day without a fishing license

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Memorial Day, May 30, 2022, is also a Free Fishing Day in South Carolina where residents can freshwater fish anywhere in the state without purchasing a fishing license. It's a perfect day to introduce friends and family to the sport whether you choose to relax along the bank of a river, or head out on a boat on a lake. Note, free fishing day allows freshwater fishing only -- no casting nets or rods and reels along the coast!

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) sells hunting, fishing and boating licenses online through the Go Outdoors South Carolina portal and at local DNR offices if you prefer to register in person.

Children under the age of 16 are not required to purchase a license unless they are using nongame fish devices -- traps, trotlines, gill nets, hoop nets, set hooks, and jugs) -- or are engaged in commercial activity.

Pricing of fishing licenses (freshwater and saltwater) is based on South Carolina residency:

Resident (freshwater): 14-day license, $5; annual license, $10; 3-year license, $30

Non-resident (freshwater): 14-day license, $11; annual license, $35; 3-year license, $105

Military (freshwater): military personnel and their dependents stationed in SC for 30 days or longer, or who are domiciled in SC, are eligible for resident privileges. Active duty or military personnel who are SC residents stationed outside of SC and are home on leave are allowed to fish without a license (after presenting an earnings and leave statement that declares South Carolina as their home state).

Seniors (South Carolina residents over the age of 64) can purchase a lifetime license for $9 that covers freshwater fishing, saltwater fishing, freshwater set hook permits, state waterfowl permits, hunting, big game permits, and Wildlife Management Area permits

Saltwater licenses and combination freshwater/saltwater licenses are available starting at $10 for a resident 14-day and go up in price depending on duration of the license, whether you're fishing from a pier or boat, and the size of the pier or boat you're fishing from. Shrimp baiting licenses are sold by the season, starting at $25 for South Carolina residents. For more information, see pricing information at dnr.sc.gov/licenses/pricing.

Columbia's SCDNR full-service licensing and boat titling office is located inside the State Farmer's Market property at 326 Little Brooke Lane in West Columbia.