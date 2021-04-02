Waterfowl days for military, youth set for Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has designated two Saturdays in February for coinciding Military and Youth Waterfowl Days. While Youth Waterfowl Days and the Active-Duty/Veteran Waterfowl Days fall on the same days -- Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 -- the two are not related.
Active duty and retired military who would like to hunt on Military Waterfowl Days Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 are reminded that, in addition to a valid South Carolina hunting license, Migratory Bird Permit and a valid Federal Waterfowl Stamp, they should also have in their possession a Military ID in order to hunt.
Legal species for these hunts include: ducks, geese, mergansers, coots, moorhens, gallinules. Daily and possession bag limits are the same as indicated for regular seasons, except scaup limit is two.
On Youth Waterfowl Days, only hunters 17 of age or younger may hunt on these days but must be accompanied by a person at least 18 years of age. Youth who are 16 and 17 years of age, who hunt on these days, must possess a valid South Carolina hunting license and Migratory Bird Permit and a valid Federal Waterfowl Stamp. Daily and possession bag limits are the same as above.
Check complete season and bag limit information at: http://www.eregulations.com/southcarolina/huntingandfishing/general-migratory-bird-seasons-shooting-hours-bag-limits/