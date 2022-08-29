More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park

Congaree Land Trust and conservation partners expand the footprint of Lee State Park in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County.

The addition is made up of three tracts:

one 92-acre tract adjacent to the northwestern border of the park's property to Lee State Park Road

one 180-acre tract of swampland and forest floodplain on the southern tip of the park, below I-20 along the Lynches River

one 92-acre tract separate from the existing park's footprint, protecting frontage along the Lynches River just south of Darlington Highway.

Duane Parrish, SCPRT Director, said, “This land donation enhances that core mission, adding significant acreage along the river and adjacent to the park’s management area, and opening up more possibilities to increase access to the beautiful Lynches River. We are so grateful to Congaree Land Trust, the Lynches River Conservation Board, and the Central Carolina Community Foundation for making this expansion possible.”