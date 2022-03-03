Columbia's Riverfront Laurel Street parking lot temporarily closes for painting project

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The weather will be great for getting outdoors this weekend, but if you're thinking of heading to Columbia's Riverfront Park, the City's Park and Recreation Department wants you to be aware that a portion of the Laurel Street parking lot will be temporarily closed for construction.
Contractors will be applying fresh paint to an elevated water tank at adjacent Columbia Canal Water Treatment Plant and will block a portion of the South Parking Lot at 312 Laurel St. to prevent cars from paint overspray.
The painting is scheduled weekdays 8 a.m.-6 p.m., beginning Thursday, March 3, through March 25.