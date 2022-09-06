Portion of Columbia's Saluda Riverwalk to close for maintenance

Access to Boyd Island Sanctuary to close while storm damage is repaired

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A portion of the downstream end of Saluda Riverwalk will be closed so that crews with City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department can make needed repairs.

Work is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 7, and go through Friday, Sept. 9, on the downstream portion of the trail. Access to Boyd Island Sanctuary will be closed during that time while repairs will be made to concrete damaged by a tree during recent storms.

Upstream portions of the trail and the boardwalk at Millrace Rapid, near Riverbanks Zoo, will remain open.