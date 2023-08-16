Primary access to Saluda River along Riverwalk temporarily closed for construction

Columbia Parks and Recreation is making improvements to river access at Candi Lane site.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Folks familiar with the primary Saluda River put-in on Candi Lane should be aware the site is temporarily closed as City of Columbia's Parks and Recreation Department makes improvements at the site.

Crews will be working to improve access to the river at 650 Candi Lane, under the Saluda Riverwalk boardwalk.

River users can follow the signs to a temporary access site near the primary put-in.

Work on the primary put-in improvements should be completed by December 2023.