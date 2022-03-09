Red flag wildfire alert lifted for South Carolina

SC Forestry Commission notes weather conditions have considerably reduced wildfire danger

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission has lifted a statewide red flag alert citing improving weather conditions that considerably reduce the danger of wildfires. The ban is officially lifted as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.

The weekend weather forecast calls for rain and cooler temperatures across much of South Carolina.

The Forestry Commission wants to remind South Carolinians there are only two types of outdoor burning permitted in the state: