Red flag wildfire alert lifted for South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission has lifted a statewide red flag alert citing improving weather conditions that considerably reduce the danger of wildfires. The ban is officially lifted as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 9.
The weekend weather forecast calls for rain and cooler temperatures across much of South Carolina.
The Forestry Commission wants to remind South Carolinians there are only two types of outdoor burning permitted in the state:
- Residential yard debris -- including leaves, limbs and branches people clean up from their lawns
- Forestry, wildlife, and agriculture prescribed burns -- to reduce the threat of wildfire through controlled burns of brush and crop residue, to manage and improve endangered species and wildlife habitats, and preparation of land for planting trees and agricultural crops.