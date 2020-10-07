Red snapper season opens off South Carolina coast

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This weekend, red snapper season will open in federal waters more than 3 miles off the coast of South Carolina.

The mini-season opens Friday, July 10, with no size limit and a bag limit of one fish per person per day.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is asking anglers to help officials collect the most accurate information possible about these fish. To help, download the MyFishCount app to report your trip experience, and then drop your filleted red snapper carcasses off at any SCDNR drop-off location.