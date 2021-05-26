Richland County pools to open Memorial Weekend

Three county-run pools to require online registration for swim time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Recreation Commission (RCRC) announced it will be opening three of the county-operated public pools during Memorial Day Weekend.

On opening days of Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, pools at Trenholm, St. Andrews, and Eastover parks will be open 2-7 p.m.

After Memorial Weekend, regular pool hours will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.

The pool at Hopkins Park will open June 16.

Swim time will be free this summer, but the number of people allowed to access a pool will be limited to 50 people per hour, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Members of the public will need to register online for time slots to use Richland County pools -- at one hour increments.

Participants will also need to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet apart or risk being asked to leave the pool facilities.

Masks will be encouraged while on the pool deck or in the locker room. Pool staff will be cleaning locker room areas, handrails and other frequently touched surfaces to help reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Pool chairs and life jackets will not be supplied by RCRC, participants may bring their own.