South Carolina under 'red flag' alert amid outbreak of wildfires

Dry and windy conditions have fed several fires in recent days, bringing concerns for not only safety, but also manpower and resources.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Forestry Commission has issued a statewide alert as wildfires continue to flare up around the Palmetto state in growing numbers.

The commission has issued what it calls a Red Flag Fire Alert that will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday. While the alert itself doesn't outright ban outdoor burning in the state, it is meant to discourage the practice where possible.

The Forestry Commission reported on Sunday that it had responded to 106 wildfires that burned more than 1,500 acres between Thursday and Saturday. And this, it said, comes during a season that has already had more wildfires in three months than all of the last fiscal year which runs from July 2020 to June 2021.

Partly to blame for the uptick in wildfires are dry conditions and wind. And as the number of fires grows, the agency suggests it will become just as much a manpower issue as it is a safety concern.

"One of our major concerns in addition to the elevated fire danger itself is that fire activity may exceed our capacity to respond," Forestry Commission Fire Chief Darryl Jones said in a provided statement.

He added that while the agency does prepare for the fires that come with the spring weather, strong winds can make these forest fires even more dangerous - and drain resources.

And firefighters aren't only responding to new fires. The Forestry Commission said they're also having to be alert for contained fires that reignite due to the wind. All the will, firefighters on the ground, according to the agency, are reporting the recent fires to be larger and more difficult to control.

It's a point the South Carolina Forestry Commission wants to drive home to anyone who is planning to burn anything outdoors. The alert may not prevent this provided all state and local regulations are followed. However, the current conditions could easily create a situation where even these precautions aren't enough to prevent a wildfire from occurring.

As such, they ask that the public postpone burns on their own. And even those who plan to burn anyway should definitely check with their local fire agencies since, in some regions, local authorities automatically initiate bans and other restrictions in response to a red flag.

The order is expected to last into the week at which time the Forestry Commission foresees an improvement in conditions.