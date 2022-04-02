x
Outdoors

South Carolina wildlife agents use dead eagle's photo to ask to stop litter

Credit: vitali_chesnokov - stock.adobe.c

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. — South Carolina wildlife officers are using the recent death of a bald eagle to remind people that illegal dumping can have unintended consequences.

Someone dumped a cooler with fish parts, plastic bottles, and worm cups recently along a Sumter County road, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a Facebook post.

The bald eagle started to eat the fish parts, but was frightened and flew into the front bumper of a truck and was killed, agents said.

Wildlife officials posted a picture of the litter and the dead eagle to ask people to try to prevent another incident.

