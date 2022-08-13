National Park Service announces temporary front country closures of Congaree National Park

Visitors will be required to be out of the front country by 5:45 p.m. on each afternoon or they will need to remain in parts outside the closed areas.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The National Park Service is advising visitors of Congaree National Park that they can expect a few temporary closures impacting the front country in the coming week.

The agency said on Saturday that the closures will occur in the evening and overnight hours and are required for facilities and resource management work.

"Park staff would like to thank visitors for their patience, understanding, and support," said Dr. David Shelley with the park's Resource Stewardship and Science Program.

The closures will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and continue until 1 a.m. the following morning of each.

The closure will impart the park entrance road south of Longleaf Campground, all trails north of Cedar Creek including the Bluff Trail, Boardwalk, Sim's Trail, and Weston Lake Loop, and the Harry Hampton Visitor Center area including the parking lots and picnic area.

Park officials said all visitors must be off the trails and in the parking lot by 5:45 p.m.

Visitors are still able to visit the Bannister Bridge Canoe Access and South Cedar Creek Canoe Access during these evenings but can't paddle or hike into the closed area.