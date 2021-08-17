Biologists with the National Park Service found the young turtle on Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the Outer Banks of North Carolina

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Two heads are better than one, they say.

A two-headed sea turtle was found at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

Park officials shared a video on Facebook of the little turtle. The post said: "It's not everyday that park biologists find a two-headed sea turtle!"

The seashore is located in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It's managed by the U.S. National Park Service.

If you spot a sea turtle in the park, you can report it by calling 252-216-6892.