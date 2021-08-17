x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outdoors

Two-headed sea turtle found on Cape Hatteras on Outer Banks

Biologists with the National Park Service found the young turtle on Cape Hatteras National Seashore on the Outer Banks of North Carolina

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Two heads are better than one, they say.

A two-headed sea turtle was found at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

Park officials shared a video on Facebook of the little turtle. The post said: "It's not everyday that park biologists find a two-headed sea turtle!"

The seashore is located in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It's managed by the U.S. National Park Service.

If you spot a sea turtle in the park, you can report it by calling 252-216-6892.

You can find more information about Cape Hatteras on its website.

Related Articles