MILWAUKEE — The Packers loss to Philly Thursday night was doubly painful for a pair of Wisconsin fans who bleed green and gold.

Milwaukee police say they arrested a man who accidentally shot his 70-year-old friend while they were watching the Packers-Eagles game with friends at an apartment Thursday night.

Inspector Daniel Thompson says the investigation indicates that the 58-year-old suspect was moving or adjusting his gun from his waistband area when it went off. His friend was struck in the right arm, suffering a non-life-threatening wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, missing the rest of the game.

The police spokesman says the suspect was arrested in the shooting, and could face additional charges as he is a convicted felon for a 1978 offense.

