Pair of S.C. State Bulldogs Earn MEAC Weekly Football Honors

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A pair of Midlands products earned Conference Player of the Week honors from the MEAC on Monday.
South Carolina State Defensive Lineman Patrick Godbolt was named MEAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
The former Blythewood Bengal had nine tackles and two sacks in the Bulldogs 15-12 win vs Howard Saturday.
Kicker and Crestwood high alum Gavyn Zimmerman was named Conference Specialist of the Week after drilling his two field goal attempts.
The Bulldogs are 5-4 this season and are 4-0 in conference play. They take on North Central at home this Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30.