x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Pair of S.C. State Bulldogs Earn MEAC Weekly Football Honors

Sophomore defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt was named MEAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and freshman kicker Gavyn Zimmerman was named Special Teams POTW.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A pair of Midlands products earned Conference Player of the Week honors from the MEAC on Monday. 

South Carolina State Defensive Lineman Patrick Godbolt was named MEAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week. 

The former Blythewood Bengal had nine tackles and two sacks in the Bulldogs 15-12 win vs Howard Saturday. 

Kicker and Crestwood high alum Gavyn Zimmerman was named Conference Specialist of the Week after drilling his two field goal attempts. 

The Bulldogs are 5-4 this season and are 4-0 in conference play. They take on North Central at home this Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30. 

RELATED: S.C. State wins a defensive struggle with Howard

In Other News

Pair of S.C. State Bulldogs Earn MEAC Weekly Football Honors