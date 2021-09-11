Pair of S.C. State Bulldogs Earn MEAC Weekly Football Honors

Sophomore defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt was named MEAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week and freshman kicker Gavyn Zimmerman was named Special Teams POTW.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A pair of Midlands products earned Conference Player of the Week honors from the MEAC on Monday.

South Carolina State Defensive Lineman Patrick Godbolt was named MEAC Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

The former Blythewood Bengal had nine tackles and two sacks in the Bulldogs 15-12 win vs Howard Saturday.

Kicker and Crestwood high alum Gavyn Zimmerman was named Conference Specialist of the Week after drilling his two field goal attempts.