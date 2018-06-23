The second breakfast battle between the Lexington County Pancakes and the Macon Bacon was much different from the 9-0 Macon win earlier this month.

After the Bacon started heating up in the fourth with a solo home run to take a 1-0 lead, the Blowfish responded with a pair of runs to take a 2-1 lead. Chaney Rogers from Georgia connected on an RBI double which scored Chris Clary with the Pancakes' first run. A sacrifice fly by Chandler Jenkins scored Rogers.

With Noah Hinzman working a season-high six innings with five strikeouts, that set the tone for the Pancakes who defeated the Macon Bacon 7-5.



The Pancakes will return to their normal identity Saturday night when the Lexington County Blowfish host the USC Alumni in the 12th annual battle for the GameFish Cup.

