The Lexington County Blowfish have a pair of weekend games at home with the Florence Red Wolves coming in Saturday night for a 7:05 p.m. contest followed by the return of the Macon Bacon on Sunday, also for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

The last time the Bacon were in the Midlands, they defeated the Lexington County Pancakes 9-0 who apparently came out "flat" against the visitors from Macon.

While the Pancakes would love to redeem themselves for last week's debacle in their debut, they will have to wait as the Blowfish will be the ones hosting the Bacon on Sunday.

However, there is an unconfirmed report the Pancakes will make their return Friday night, June 22, to face the Macon Bacon who will be making their second trip to the Lexington County Baseball Stadium.

"The rumor is the Pancakes want a chance to totally redeem themselves," said team president Bill Shanahan.

"They didn't like getting flattened and want to take the sizzle out of the bacon."

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with an official announcement of the Bacon-Pancakes rematch expected in the coming days.

© 2018 WLTX