Bridgewater's 2 TDs, Burris pick lead Panthers over Falcons

The Carolina Panthers earned their third straight win of the season under first-year Head Coach Matt Rhule.

ATLANTA — Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, Juston Burris made a huge interception in the end zone and the Carolina Panthers held on for a 23-16 victory over winless Atlanta.

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997, turning up the heat even more on embattled coach Dan Quinn. Carolina won its third in a row to improve to 3-2 on the season. T

he Panthers built a 20-7 halftime lead behind Bridgewater’s touchdown passes to D.J. Moore and Mike Davis. Atlanta rallied, but Burris picked off a badly underthrown pass from Matt Ryan.

