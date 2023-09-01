Panthers coaching search: Carolina seeks interviews with handful of offensive coordinators

Team interviewed former NFL coach Jim Caldwell on Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is underway.

Interim coach Steve Wilks officially interviewed for the position on Tuesday.

Wilks went 6-6 after taking over for Matt Rhule who was fired upon a 1-4 start to the season.

"None of you guys expected us to even be in this situation," Wilks said Monday. "To take a 1-4 team and get to the doorstep of possibly winning this division and going to the playoffs, I have no regrets whatsoever. "

On Monday the team interviewed former NFL coach Jim Caldwell.

Caldwell, who turns 68 later this month, has not been a head coach since 2017.

But he boasts a 62-50 record between stints with the Colts and Lions, and won the AFC Championship in 2009 with Indianapolis.

A league source told WCNC Charlotte Sports that the team has requested to interview four current offensive coordinators.

The Panthers looking to speak with Buffalo's Ken Dorsey, Detroit's Ben Johnson, Philadelphia's Shane Steichen and the Giants' Mike Kafka.

Dorsey is a former Carolina assistant, coaching quarterbacks under Ron Rivera.

Coaches employed by other NFL teams cannot be interviewed until after Wild Card weekend (Jan. 14-15).