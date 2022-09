CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have traded Ridge View product and former Gamecock offensive lineman to the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee sends its 2024 fifth-round draft pick to Carolina in exchange for Daley and the Panthers' seventh-round selection in 2024.

Daley has been with Carolina since the team drafted him in the sixth round in 2019. He developed into a solid contributor for the Panthers, starting nine games in 2021 and 21 during his career.