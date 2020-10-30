Panthers fall short of sweeping Falcons

Teddy Bridgewater's late-game INT seals loss

Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown, Younghoe Koo made four field goals and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 to avoid a series season sweep.

The Falcons have had a penchant for squandering leads this season, coming into the game 1-3 when leading entering the fourth quarter. Carolina was driving late, but Atlanta stalled the rally when Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted Teddy Bridgewater near the Falcons’ 10-yard line with 1:04 remaining.

Todd Gurley grinded out 46 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Julio Jones added 137 yards receiving.