Sports

Panthers fall short of sweeping Falcons

Teddy Bridgewater's late-game INT seals loss
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater runs around Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards and ran for a touchdown, Younghoe Koo made four field goals and the Atlanta Falcons held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 25-17 to avoid a series season sweep. 

The Falcons have had a penchant for squandering leads this season, coming into the game 1-3 when leading entering the fourth quarter. Carolina was driving late, but Atlanta stalled the rally when Blidi Wreh-Wilson intercepted Teddy Bridgewater near the Falcons’ 10-yard line with 1:04 remaining. 

Todd Gurley grinded out 46 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Julio Jones added 137 yards receiving.

Carolina will travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Nov. 8.