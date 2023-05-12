The Panthers 2023 NFL schedule is set

Carolina will open the regular season in Atlanta before the home opener with New Orleans is set to kick off on Monday night, September 18.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 NFL schedule was released Thursday and all 17 of the Panthers regular season games are set.

The Frank Reich era will officially kick off on September 10 in Atlanta before the home opener takes place the following week against New Orleans on Monday Night Football.

The Panthers are set to make five regular season appearances on CBS and WLTX.

September 24, 4:05 p.m. at Seattle

October 15, 1:00 pm at Miami

November 5, 4:05 p.m. vs Indianapolis

December 3, 1:00 p.m. at Tampa Bay

December 31 1:00 p.m. at Jacksonville

The Panthers will also be on WLTX on August 25 when they host Detroit in a preseason game.

The full Panthers schedule is below: