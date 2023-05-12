The Panthers 2023 NFL schedule is set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 NFL schedule was released Thursday and all 17 of the Panthers regular season games are set.
The Frank Reich era will officially kick off on September 10 in Atlanta before the home opener takes place the following week against New Orleans on Monday Night Football.
The Panthers are set to make five regular season appearances on CBS and WLTX.
September 24, 4:05 p.m. at Seattle
October 15, 1:00 pm at Miami
November 5, 4:05 p.m. vs Indianapolis
December 3, 1:00 p.m. at Tampa Bay
December 31 1:00 p.m. at Jacksonville
The Panthers will also be on WLTX on August 25 when they host Detroit in a preseason game.
The full Panthers schedule is below:
- Sept. 10 | Week 1: Panthers at Atlanta Falcons - 1 p.m.
- Sept. 18 | Week 2: Panthers vs New Orleans Saints - 7:15 p.m. (Monday)
- Sept. 24 | Week 3: Panthers at Seattle Seahawks - 4:05 p.m.
- Oct. 1 | Week 4: Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m.
- Oct. 8 | Week 5: Panthers at Detroit Lions - 1 p.m.
- Oct. 15 | Week 6: Panthers at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m.
- Week 7: Bye
- Oct. 29 | Week 8: Panthers vs Houston Texans - 1 p.m.
- Nov. 5 | Week 9: Panthers vs Indianapolis Colts - 4:05 p.m.
- Nov. 9 | Week 10: Panthers at Chicago Bears - 8:15 p.m. (Thursday)
- Nov. 19 | Week 11: Panthers vs Dallas Cowboys - 1: p.m.
- Nov. 26 | Week 12: Panthers at Tennessee Titans - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 3 | Week 13: Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 10 | Week 14: Panthers at Saints - 1 p.m.
- Week 15: Panthers vs Falcons - Date & time TBD
- Dec. 24 | Week 16: Panthers vs Packers - 1 p.m.
- Dec. 31 | Week 17: Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars - 1 p.m.
- Week 18: Panthers at Buccaneers - Date & time TBD