CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” general manager Marty Hurney said. “He saw two-foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal."

“We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the League. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Back in September, NBC Charlotte learned that Newton was diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury.

Lisfranc is a fracture at the joint between the cuneiforms and the metatarsals, according to WebMD.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

RELATED: Keep Pounding! Panthers beat Tennessee Titans, 30-20

RELATED: 'We got this win for him' | Panthers place Mario Addison's jersey on bench following brother's shooting death

RELATED: Cam Newton meets with foot specialist as he continues rehab