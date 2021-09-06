Panthers place starting offensive lineman on COVID-19 list

John Miller will sit out for 10 days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers placed starting right guard John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Monday.

Miller will miss Sunday's season-opener against the New York Jets, coach Matt Rhule confirmed he must sit out for 10 days.

According to NFL protocol, that matches the timeline for unvaccinated players.

Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic may return to the team with two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Rhule: "I'm really comfortable with Dennis. He has the skillset of a starter...some different things have caused him to miss (time)." https://t.co/q49FS0PfnS — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) September 6, 2021

Last week, Rhule said that 67 of 69 players on the current roster were vaccinated against COVID-19.