Panthers place starting offensive lineman on COVID-19 list

John Miller will sit out for 10 days
Credit: AP
Carolina Panthers offensive guard John Miller (67) readies at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 28-27. (AP Photo/David Berding)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers placed starting right guard John Miller on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Monday.

Miller will miss Sunday's season-opener against the New York Jets, coach Matt Rhule confirmed he must sit out for 10 days.

According to NFL protocol, that matches the timeline for unvaccinated players.

Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic may return to the team with two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Last week, Rhule said that 67 of 69 players on the current roster were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Former South Carolina Gamecock Dennis Daley will start in Miller's place.