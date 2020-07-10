Panthers release look at new Rock Hill headquarters

The Carolina Panthers revealed design plans for the training facility and business headquarters slated to be complete in 2023.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Panthers fans got a first look at the new mixed use facility that will be built in Rock Hill. The team, along with York County and the City of Rock Hill, released several renderings of the plans Tuesday.

The new development, located just off of I-77, south of the Cherry Road exit, will include a practice facility, offices, restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and outdoor entertainment. The site will become home to Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

"We saw the vision of the site and we knew from the very beginning that it was more than just a football facility and a couple of fields," Mark Hart, VP and chief operating officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

The Panthers would hold training camp, practices and conduct team business at the new facility. When it's complete, the Panthers hope it will become a destination for people from both North and South Carolina.

According to the Panthers, the indoor practice field will be able to host athletic events, concerts and other corporate events. The indoor training space will also include state of the art amenities for the players including a weight room, locker room and hydrotherapy room.

In addition to the indoor facilities and offices, designers have also created plans for a massive mixed-use outdoor space. "The Park" will be a 5,000 set outdoor stadium designed to host all kinds of sporting events and concerts. "The Grove" will be designed with reflecting pools, lighting and trails.