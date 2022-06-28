Panthers unveil their training camp schedule

The Carolina Panthers will kick off training camp in late July at Wofford College.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers released their training camp schedule with the team returning to Wofford College once again.

Players will report to training camp on July 26 with the first practice scheduled for 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

The practices are free and open to the public.

On Saturday, July 30, the Panthers will host the annual ‘Back Together Saturday’ event with an evening practice at Gibbs Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. The event features a practice as well as entertainment and interactive activities for fans.