Panthers beat Houston but lose Horn to broken foot

Former Gamecock cornerback Jaycee Horn “broke some bones” in his foot according to head coach Matt Rhule.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a costly win for the Carolina Panthers who defeated Houston 24-9 Thursday night.

Not only did Christian McCaffrey suffer an injured hamstring in the first half but rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn went down in the third quarter with what is likely a broken foot. It was a non-contact play where the former South Carolina standout was injured.

Head coach Matt Rhule said Horn “broke some bones” in his foot but the coach added he doesn't think it is a season-ending injury.