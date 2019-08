Former South Carolina State tight end Temarrick Hemingway hopes this preseason he has done enough to earn a spot with the Carolina Panthers.

In the final preseason game of the season, Hemingway caught three passes for 49 yards including a 21-yard touchdown as the Panthers defeated Pittsburgh 25-19 in Charlotte.

Hemingway's touchdown proved to be the winning margin.

This is the fourth year in the NFL for the Loris product. He has previously played for the Rams and Broncos.