Mike Davis hits a milestone

Former South Carolina running back hits 1,000 yards from scrimmage for this season.

It was a pedestrian 14 carries for 28 yards for Mike Davis against a tough Washington defense but the day's result was just fine for him.

He did score on a one-yard touchdown run that came on fourth down and the Panthers beat their former head coach 20-13.

But those 28 rushing yards gave him 642 for the season. Combine that with his 59 receptions for 373 yards, he continues to push his career-best numbers in yards from scrimmage. Davis now has a total of 1,015 scrimmage yards. His previous high for a season was 728 for the Seahawks in 2018, when he ran for 514 and added 214 receiving yards.

Davis has talked openly about his late father and the sorrow that it carries knowing his Dad would have been downright giddy at watching him perform for the Panthers. After the win over Washington, Davis once again brought up those raw emotions of a son missing his Dad.