Parade of Champions honors athletic excellence at South Carolina State

The campus of South Carolina State had some extra foot and vehicle traffic Saturday morning with the Parade of Champions.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — After a couple of postponements earlier this year due to inclement weather and COVID issues, South Carolina State was finally able to hold its Parade of Champions to highlight the accomplishments of several athletic teams who have recently secured championships.

The parade began early Saturday morning at the front of the S.C. State campus and made its way to the practice fields adjacent to Dawson Bulldog Stadium.

The S.C. State football team headlined the event as the reigning HBCU national champions who defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl last December.

Coaches and players were joined in the parade by local dignitaries who joined in the celebration which also highlighted the success of other S.C. State programs.

Sights and sounds from South Carolina State's Parade of Champions which rolled through the campus this morning in Orangeburg.@SCStateAthletic @CoachNGodd pic.twitter.com/OKwKUkdq2W — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) April 23, 2022