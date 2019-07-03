Irmo product Winston Hill converted a four-point play with 3:15 remaining to break an 82-82 deadlock as Francis Marion University went on to defeat Young Harris 96-88 Wednesday in a quarterfinal game in the Peach Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament.

A freshman for the Patriots, Hill connected on the three-pointer and ensuing free throw which were part of a 10-0 FMU run. The former News19 Player of the Week finished with 11 points.

Senior Brandon Parker who is a former News19 Player of the Week from Sumter, added 15 points for the Patriots who advanced to face second-seeded USC Aiken Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the tournament semifinals in Augusta, Ga.

Francis Marion tied a school record by placing seven players in double figures. Senior forward Je’Quan Perry led the way with 16 points.

