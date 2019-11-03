The reigning Peach Belt Conference Co-Player of the Year has another game to play.

Sumter graduate Brandon Parker, a senior swingman for Francis Marion, will be on the court Saturday when the Patriots meet Augusta in their first-round matchup of the NCAA Division II tournament.

Parker leads the Patriots and is third in the league in scoring (19.0 ppg). He is 10th in the PBC in rebounding (6.7 rpg). He is a former News19 Player of the Week who won a state championship at Sumter as a senior. FMU freshman and former Irmo standout Winston Hill is also a former News19 Player of the Week. Hill and Parker are the latest Midlands products to go to FMU on the heels of FMU player of the year Detrek Browning from Irmo - the Patriots' all-time leading scorer.

This marks the second straight year FMU has earned an invitation to the national tournament.

Francis Marion (21-8) is the seventh seed in the Southeast Regional to be played at Queens University of Charlotte in the Levine Center for Wellness and Recreation. The Patriots finished third in the PBC regular season with a program-record 16 conference wins. This past Saturday, FMU lost to USC Aiken 98-83 in the semi-finals of the PBC Tournament.