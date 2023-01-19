'Baller move': Patrick Mahomes gives high praise to Trevor Lawrence on Waffle House victory meal

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gave props to Trevor Lawrence on his celebratory meal choice following his first playoff win.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The game hasn't even started yet and Trevor Lawrence already has one up on Kansas City Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes. Turns out Lawrence's choice for his victory meal Saturday after trouncing the LA Chargers out of the playoffs scored major points with the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Lawrence celebrated his dub in the most Duval way ever. He went to Waffle House and ordered the Texas Bacon Cheesesteak Melt Plate and a Pecan Waffle. People were talking about the viral video that surfaced of Lawrence at the Jax Beach eatery almost as much as they talked about the game.

After talking X's and O's during his media availability Wednesday at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes was asked about Lawrence's much publicized trip to Waffle House following Saturday's game.

"That's a baller move," Mahomes said. He was asked how he celebrated his first playoff win and couldn't remember. "I'm sure there were some Coors Lights, but I didn't go to Waffle House.

"If we win, I'll have to think of somewhere to go that can match that," Mahomes said.

Hopefully Lawrence and Jags handle business and we don't find out what Mahomes has up his sleeve.

By the way, No. 16, there's a Waffle House 6.9 miles away from Arrowhead at 6840 E Front St., Kansas City, MO. Let's make sure they keep that griddle hot.

Game time

The Jaguars take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC12.