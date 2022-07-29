Pigskins Poets makes a return

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time in three years, The South Carolina Gamecock football team teamed up with Richland Library for the Pigskin Poets event on Friday.
The event brings USC football players and kids together for the love of reading and to stress the importance of reading in life.
One of the players in attendance was South Carolina Freshman Defensive Back and Irmo High School grad Nick Emmanwori.
The Irmo native and former Yellowjacket said he enjoyed getting a chance to read to kids in his hometown.
“It’s always great to give back to the community, I know they will remember this forever,” Emmanwori says. “Being a local guy, you have a great support system, participating in an event like this one was great.”
After they finished reading stories, the players took time to take pictures and sign autographs for the kids in attendance.