The 'Pigskin Poets' spend Friday giving back to the community by spending time with area youngsters

The Gamecock freshmen football players were at the Drew Wellness Center, where they read to area youngsters before signing autographs and posing for pictures.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A July tradition in Columbia is the annual Pigskin Poets community service reading event.

In partnership with the Richland Library, the Gamecock freshman football players dropped by the Drew Wellness Center where the basketball court was filled with a large group of excited youngsters.

Wide receiver Nyckoles Harbor and linebacker Grayson "Pup" Howard were the first duo to come to the stage to read to the kids.