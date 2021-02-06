Roethlisberger says it was his idea to take pay cut

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said it was his idea to take a voluntary pay cut and help ensure his return for an 18th season.
Roethlisberger spoke for the first time on Tuesday since he agreed to a new contract in March that assured the 39-year-old would be back with the Steelers in 2021.
Last season, Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns, the second highest total of his career in a single season.
Despite starting 11-0, the Steelers floundered in the playoffs, and many wondered if Roethlisberger would return.
After taking a pay cut, Pittsburgh has seemingly built around Roethlisberger this off season, re-signing receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and drafting running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Ultimately, it could be the final year with the Steelers for Roethlisberger, and Pittsburgh appears to be surrounding him with weapons.