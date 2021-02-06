Roethlisberger says it was his idea to take pay cut

Roethlisberger spoke for the first time on Tuesday since he agreed to a new contract in March that assured the 39-year-old would be back with the Steelers in 2021.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said it was his idea to take a voluntary pay cut and help ensure his return for an 18th season.

Roethlisberger spoke for the first time on Tuesday since he agreed to a new contract in March that assured the 39-year-old would be back with the Steelers in 2021.

Last season, Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns, the second highest total of his career in a single season.

Despite starting 11-0, the Steelers floundered in the playoffs, and many wondered if Roethlisberger would return.

After taking a pay cut, Pittsburgh has seemingly built around Roethlisberger this off season, re-signing receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and drafting running back Najee Harris in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.