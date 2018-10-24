Caroline Kamke started playing volleyball in the eighth grade but she quickly realized that was the sport she wanted to pursue.

Kamke's high school career is winding down as the Blue Devils finished third in the region and will open the 4A state playoffs on the road against North Myrtle Beach on Thursday. But she has made her mark on the program in helping with transition to first year head coach Heather Webb.

In the classroom, Caroline is maintaining a 4.6 grade point average. She is looking at several colleges including Wofford and Marquette as she looks to pursue a career as an orthodontist.

© 2018 WLTX