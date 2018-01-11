Kevin Carson is a two-sport standout at Lakewood High School. He plays soccer during the spring, but the fall is for football.

He plays tight end, defensive end and special teams for the Gators.

Kevin is among the top students at Lakewood High School and he's even taking some courses at USC-Sumter. But that's what Kevin has always done - challenge himself in the classroom.

His choice of astrophysics as a major is always going to challenge Kevin who says he would one day like to work at NASA.

